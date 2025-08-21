81 killed in Gaza as Israel begins Gaza City offensive, starvation toll 269

At least 81 Palestinians were killed on Wednesday, 20 August, as Israel intensified its assault on Gaza, with forced starvation and relentless strikes pushing the enclave’s population deeper into catastrophe.

The Israeli military said it had begun the initial stages of its planned operation to seize Gaza City, where close to a million people remain trapped in perilous conditions.

Among the latest victims were three Palestinians who succumbed to hunger, bringing the total number of starvation-related deaths to 269, including 112 children.

Gaza has been gripped by famine as Israel’s blockade has cut off access to food, fuel and medical aid, leaving civilians unable to meet even the most basic needs for survival.

The attacks also included a strike on a tent sheltering displaced families in southern Gaza, killing three people. In another incident that underscored the human toll of Israel’s military campaign, Mohammed Shaalan, a former national basketball player, was shot dead at a GHF aid distribution point.

At least 30 people seeking food assistance were reported killed on Wednesday alone.