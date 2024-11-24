Israeli forces arrest five Jewish settlers for rioting in West Bank

The Israeli military and police arrested five Israeli settlers for rioting near the Jewish settlement of Itamar in the West Bank, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement.

The arrests were made after dozens of Israeli settlers, some of whom were masked, instigated a violent riot, "hurling stones towards the IDF and Israel Border Police forces who arrived at the scene," the statement said on 23 November, Saturday. During the incident, a soldier was punched by one of the rioters, reports Xinhua, quoting Israel's state-owned Kan TV News.

On Friday, five other Israeli settlers were arrested after they tried to attack commander of the IDF's Central Command Avi Bluth and accompanying soldiers in the city of Hebron, southern West Bank.