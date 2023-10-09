Israeli forces claim they have regained control in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) claimed on Monday to have regained control of all communities of the Gaza Strip, though some Hamas militants remain active.

Addressing reporters, IDF spokesman rear admiral Daniel Hagari said there was currently no fighting going on between Israeli forces and Hamas inside Israeli territory, CNN reported. But he also acknowledged that isolated clashes are ongoing with active Palestinian shooters.

Meanwhile, sirens warning of incoming rockets in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv rang out at noon on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the IDF had said fighting was raging in seven to eight sites in southern Israel close to the Gaza Strip. These sites include Be’eri, an agrarian community, which was infiltrated by Hamas fighters overnight.