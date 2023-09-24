Israeli military strikes Hamas target in Gaza Strip

The Israeli military struck a military post belonging to the Hamas organisation which rules the Gaza Strip, according to a statement released by the Israeli Army.

The strike, carried out using an unmanned aerial vehicle, came in response to a demonstration held by residents of the territory adjacent to the border with Israel, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Hundreds of rioters have gathered adjacent to the security fence in the Gaza Strip... Soldiers were dispatched to the scene and operated against the violent riot using riot dispersal means and precise live fire," the statement said on Saturday.