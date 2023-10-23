Israeli Minister threatens to 'wipe' Iran, Hezbollah 'off the Face of Earth'

As skirmishes have intensified along the Israel-Lebanon border since the October 7 Hamas assault, an Israeli Minister has threatened Iran and the Hezbollah to "wipe you off the face of the Earth" if it backs the Palestinian militant group in the ongoing conflict.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Economy Minister Nir Barka warned that it would “eliminate Hezbollah” if it follows through on threats to throw its military support behind Hamas, reports The New York Post.

“The plan of Iran is to attack Israel on all fronts. If we find they intend to target Israel, we will not just retaliate to those fronts, but we will go to the head of the snake, which is Iran,” Barkat told the Daily Mail.