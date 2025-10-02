Israeli navy halts Gaza flotilla, detains dozens including European lawmakers

Israeli naval forces intercepted the majority of vessels in a flotilla attempting to breach the blockade of Gaza on Thursday, detaining dozens of passengers — among them European lawmakers and prominent activists. The move has drawn widespread condemnation from governments and rights groups worldwide.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest such effort to date, set sail with more than 40 boats and nearly 450 activists, carrying a symbolic quantity of humanitarian aid for Gaza. Organisers said their primary goal was not the aid itself but to challenge what they call Israel’s “illegal siege” and to draw attention to what they described as an “ongoing genocide” against Palestinians.

Israel’s foreign ministry dismissed the flotilla as a “provocation”, insisting that other states had already offered to deliver the aid it carried. Israel has faced mounting international criticism over restrictions on humanitarian supplies to Gaza and the manner in which aid is distributed. The government has rejected accusations of genocide and argues its blockade is a lawful security measure to prevent Hamas from importing weapons.

By Thursday afternoon, Israeli officials declared the interception complete, saying only one boat remained “at a distance” and would be stopped if it tried to enter restricted waters. Activists reported that at least 39 vessels had been intercepted in a nightlong operation. Live trackers that initially showed the flotilla’s progress went blank once the navy moved in.