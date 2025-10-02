Israeli navy halts Gaza flotilla, detains dozens including European lawmakers
Footage shows Israeli boats using water cannons and bright searchlights before boarding in international waters on Wednesday evening
Israeli naval forces intercepted the majority of vessels in a flotilla attempting to breach the blockade of Gaza on Thursday, detaining dozens of passengers — among them European lawmakers and prominent activists. The move has drawn widespread condemnation from governments and rights groups worldwide.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, the largest such effort to date, set sail with more than 40 boats and nearly 450 activists, carrying a symbolic quantity of humanitarian aid for Gaza. Organisers said their primary goal was not the aid itself but to challenge what they call Israel’s “illegal siege” and to draw attention to what they described as an “ongoing genocide” against Palestinians.
Israel’s foreign ministry dismissed the flotilla as a “provocation”, insisting that other states had already offered to deliver the aid it carried. Israel has faced mounting international criticism over restrictions on humanitarian supplies to Gaza and the manner in which aid is distributed. The government has rejected accusations of genocide and argues its blockade is a lawful security measure to prevent Hamas from importing weapons.
By Thursday afternoon, Israeli officials declared the interception complete, saying only one boat remained “at a distance” and would be stopped if it tried to enter restricted waters. Activists reported that at least 39 vessels had been intercepted in a nightlong operation. Live trackers that initially showed the flotilla’s progress went blank once the navy moved in.
The confrontation was broadcast in real time by activists until communication signals dropped. Footage showed Israeli boats using water cannons and bright searchlights before boarding in international waters on Wednesday evening. Anticipating the raid, passengers donned life vests, sat in circles with their hands raised, and some streamed the moment on their phones before tossing devices overboard.
Dozens of activists were detained, including climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau, and European Parliament member Rima Hassan. Israeli authorities later released photos and videos of detainees, stating they were “safe and in good health” and would be transferred to Israel for deportation.
News of the interception triggered protests in cities including Rome, Istanbul, Athens and Buenos Aires, where demonstrators denounced both the naval operation and Israel’s continuing offensive in Gaza. Italy’s largest trade union announced a one-day general strike on Friday in solidarity with the flotilla.
Several governments issued sharp rebukes. Turkey’s foreign ministry condemned the interception as an “act of terrorism” and a grave breach of international law. Pakistan described it as part of Israel’s “ongoing aggression” and a violation that endangered civilian lives, while also criticising the blockade for inflicting “immense suffering” on Gaza’s population of over two million.
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro went further, announcing the expulsion of Israel’s diplomatic mission and the termination of a free trade agreement. Two Colombian nationals were among the flotilla’s participants.
European governments took a more cautious stance. Italy, France and Poland — all of which had previously advised citizens against joining the flotilla — said they were in contact with Israeli officials to ensure rapid deportation of their nationals. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a staunch supporter of Israel, criticised the unions’ strike plans, warning they would “bring problems to Italian citizens” while offering no benefit to Palestinians.
The flotilla challenge comes amid growing international unease over Israel’s war in Gaza, now in its twelfth month. The conflict began with the Hamas-led assault on southern Israel on 7 October 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed and 251 abducted. Forty-eight hostages remain in Gaza, with roughly 20 believed to be alive.
Israel’s military response has been devastating. According to Gaza’s health ministry — whose casualty figures are widely regarded by experts as the most reliable available — more than 66,000 Palestinians have been killed, with women and children comprising about half the dead. The ministry does not distinguish between militants and civilians in its tallies.
For flotilla organisers, the attempt to break the naval cordon was intended to highlight what they describe as collective punishment against Gaza’s civilian population. Israel insists its naval blockade is justified on security grounds. Whether it meets international legal standards remains disputed, with critics emphasising that humanitarian relief should be allowed safe passage.
