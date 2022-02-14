Israeli PM urges all Israelis to leave Ukraine immediately

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday urged all Israelis to leave Ukraine "as quickly as possible," ahead of a possible escalation with Russia.



"I call on Israelis in Ukraine: Return home," Bennett said at the weekly cabinet meeting.



"Do not take unnecessary risks. Do not wait for a situation in which you will very much want to return but will be unable to do so. Be responsible for your lives and leave Ukraine as quickly as possible," Bennett was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.