Israeli police forcibly entered Jerusalem compound: UN Palestinian aid agency

Israeli police stormed the East Jerusalem headquarters of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees before dawn on Monday, forcing their way into the sealed compound in what UN officials denounced as an extraordinary breach of diplomatic protections.

The raid marked a dramatic escalation in Israel’s steadily intensifying campaign to sideline — and ultimately dismantle — the UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), which has already been banned from operating on Israeli territory.

According to UNRWA, “sizeable numbers” of Israeli forces arrived in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood on motorbikes, trucks and even forklifts, before cutting the compound’s communications and forcing entry. The agency said the operation was carried out without authorisation and constituted a direct violation of the privileges and immunities afforded to UN bodies under international law.

Photographs taken by an Associated Press photographer showed police vehicles clustered outside the building and an Israeli flag planted on its roof. Images provided by UNRWA staff captured officers walking through the interior courtyard of the compound — a site the agency had closed months earlier after being overrun by far-right protesters.

Israeli police later claimed they were executing a “debt-collection procedure” on behalf of Jerusalem’s municipal authorities. City officials did not respond to press queries seeking clarification, and UNRWA dismissed the justification as yet another political move against an agency long targeted by the Israeli government.