Israeli Prez urges immediate dialogue between PM, oppn over contentious judicial overhaul

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leaders to immediately engage in a dialogue, a day after the government suspended a contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary.



Herzog's office said in a statement on Tuesday that the first meeting with teams of representatives from the ruling coalition, Yair Lapid's centrist party of Yesh Atid and Benny Gantz's National Unity party will meet at the president's residence in Jerusalem later in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.



Herzog said he would work "in broad cooperation for the benefit of forging as broad agreements as possible, with the aim of rescuing Israel from the deep crisis." He urged both coalition and opposition "to show responsibility" and agree to compromise.