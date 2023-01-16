Israeli Prez warns of 'constitutional crisis' over govt's judicial reforms

He said the reforms will be discussed "thoroughly" in a parliamentary review committee, which also includes members from the opposition.



"We will complete the reform of legislation in a way that will fully protect individual rights and restore public confidence in the judicial system," he added.



Last week, Levin announced a series of reforms, including giving the parliament the ability to override supreme court rulings with a simple majority. In addition, politicians will have greater influence in the appointment of supreme court judges and legal advisers to ministries.



Opponents of the plan, who rallied in Tel Aviv and other cities across Israel on Saturday night, argue that it would undermine the independence of the judiciary, harm minority rights and will make it easier for corrupted politicians to evade accountability.



On Thursday, Hayut described the plan as "an uncontrolled attack on the legal system." In rare public remarks, she said it "intended to force a deadly blow on the independence and impartiality of the judicial system".