Israeli protesters reach Parliament, call for fresh elections to remove Netanyahu govt

Israeli protesters on Monday 22 January, gathered outside Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, demanding fresh elections, Israeli media reports said. The reports also said the protesters were calling the coalition parties in power "traitors" who have given up on the Israeli hostages allegedly held by Palestinian militant group Hamas.

“Outgoing Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli came out to demonstrate along with the anti-Netanyahu protesters in order to remove this government,” the reports said.

There has been a growing anger among Israelis over the delay on the part of the Netanyahu government to get the hostages released from Hamas captivity.