Israeli protesters reach Parliament, call for fresh elections to remove Netanyahu govt
Over 100 Israelis are still reportedly in Hamas captivity while diplomatic efforts are on in Doha to get the hostages released
Israeli protesters on Monday 22 January, gathered outside Knesset, the Israeli Parliament, demanding fresh elections, Israeli media reports said. The reports also said the protesters were calling the coalition parties in power "traitors" who have given up on the Israeli hostages allegedly held by Palestinian militant group Hamas.
“Outgoing Labor party chairwoman Merav Michaeli came out to demonstrate along with the anti-Netanyahu protesters in order to remove this government,” the reports said.
There has been a growing anger among Israelis over the delay on the part of the Netanyahu government to get the hostages released from Hamas captivity.
At least 100 Israelis are still in Hamas captivity while diplomatic efforts are on in Qatar's Doha to get the hostages released. A one-week ceasefire from 24 November to 1 December 2023 was observed between Hamas and Israel, during which prisoners were exchanged by both sides.
On 7 October last year, Hamas reportedly launched a surprise attack on the southern parts of Israel, killing at least 1,200 people and taking over 200 hostage, of whom 105 were released during week's ceasefire.
Retaliatory Israeli airstrikes and missile attacks in the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip have killed 25,105 Palestinians since 7 October, injuring 62,681 more, mostly infants and women, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.
