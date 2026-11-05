Israeli restrictions block Gaza child amputees from treatment abroad, rights group says

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor says Israeli travel restrictions are preventing hundreds of children with amputations from accessing specialist care abroad

The organisation reports that 1,134 children have undergone limb amputations following Israeli attacks

Shortages of prosthetic limbs, equipment and trained professionals are undermining rehabilitation across Gaza

Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor warns that barriers to evacuation and shortages of prosthetic care could leave children facing lifelong complications.

Israeli restrictions on medical evacuations are preventing hundreds of children who have lost limbs in Gaza from obtaining specialist treatment abroad, according to Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

The Geneva-based organisation said on Wednesday that 1,134 children had undergone limb amputations following Israeli attacks, while access to the continuing care needed for their recovery remained severely limited.

Children requiring surgery, prosthetic limbs and rehabilitation face restrictions on leaving Gaza alongside shortages of equipment and trained professionals within the territory, the organisation said.

World Health Organization figures cited in the report showed that 2,300 amputees, including adults and children, were assessed for treatment between September 2024 and May 2026. Only 500 — fewer than one in four — received permanent prosthetic limbs.

Euro-Med said Gaza had just eight certified prosthetics and orthotics professionals. Facilities also lacked sufficient equipment to manufacture, fit, repair and adjust artificial limbs.