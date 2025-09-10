Israeli strike on Doha meeting stuns Gulf and derails ceasefire talks

Qatar, the tiny but gas-rich Gulf state long regarded as a safe hub for conflict mediation, has been left reeling after an Israeli aerial strike hit a meeting of Hamas’ political leadership in its capital, Doha. The attack, carried out on Tuesday as ceasefire discussions were under way, has sent shockwaves through the Gulf and raised unsettling questions about the security of a close US ally.

Qatar is home to the largest American military base in the Middle East, was designated a US “major non-NATO ally,” and even gifted a USD 400 million jumbo jet to former US President Donald Trump for use as Air Force One. It has also facilitated the evacuation of tens of thousands of American citizens from Afghanistan. Yet none of these ties shielded the country from Israel’s decision to strike in the midst of negotiations.

Plumes of smoke rose above Doha’s skyline which is usually dominated by World Cup stadiums and luxury malls, as Israeli bombs hit the gathering of exiled Hamas figures. While the group later claimed its senior leadership survived, analysts described the move as a dangerous gamble that has poisoned mediation efforts and shaken confidence in established security arrangements.

“This is a broader shock for the international order, raising questions about sovereignty and the free rein being given to Israel,” said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa Programme at Chatham House. “The reliability of the United States in the Middle East will be questioned.”

Washington’s Role Raises Tensions

Hamas first established its political office in Doha in 2012, in an arrangement supported by Washington as a way to maintain indirect lines of communication. Hosting the group, alongside other movements such as the Taliban, positioned Qatar as a key mediator in global conflicts.

Qatari officials had assumed that their close alliance with the US, combined with advanced missile defences at the Al Udeid Air Base, would act as a deterrent against Israeli action. That illusion collapsed on Tuesday.

The US has said it was alerted by Israel before the strike, but Qatar insists the warning reached them only as bombs were already falling. Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari condemned the late notification, underlining how little protection the state received despite its strategic partnership with Washington.