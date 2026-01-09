Israeli strikes kill 14 Palestinians in Gaza despite ceasefire

Israeli attacks swept across the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing at least 14 Palestinians, among them five children, medical sources told Al Jazeera, underscoring the fragility of an October ceasefire meant to still the violence.

In the southern al-Mawasi area, an Israeli strike tore through tents sheltering displaced families, killing at least four people. Further north, another attack hit Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood, leaving four more dead. Bombardments were also reported in the Bureij and Nuseirat areas of central Gaza, as Israeli aircraft continued to pound the densely populated enclave.

In northern Gaza’s Jabalia area, Israeli fire claimed the life of 11-year-old Hamsa Housou. Her uncle, Khamis Housou, recalled waking to piercing screams in the family’s building. “I saw Hamsa lying on the floor, blood coming from her nose and mouth,” he said, his voice heavy with grief.

The latest bloodshed comes despite a United States-brokered ceasefire that took effect on 10 October. According to Gaza’s health ministry, at least 425 Palestinians have been killed and 1,206 wounded in Israeli attacks since 11 October.