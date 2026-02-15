Israeli strikes kill at least nine Palestinians in Gaza since dawn

At least nine Palestinians have been killed since dawn in fresh Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, according to medical sources cited by Al Jazeera, as violence continues to shatter hopes of calm despite a US-brokered ceasefire.

Health officials on the ground reported that the latest strikes targeted multiple areas of the besieged enclave, adding to an already staggering toll from more than a year of war. Gaza’s Government Media Office said the number of alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement has now reached 1,620, underscoring the fragility of the truce and the deep mistrust between the warring sides.