Israel's 37th government to be sworn-in under Netanyahu, Palestinians call its agenda "dangerous escalation"

Benjamin Netanyahu is all set to be sworn in as Israel's new prime minister on Thursday, leading the Jewish state's most hardline government to date.

Netanyahu, 73, Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, is returning as prime minister with the formation of his sixth government, which is composed of a number of far-right allies, a prospect that many fear would put the new government at odds with large parts of its own population and its closest allies abroad.

Out of 120 members of the Knesset (Israeli parliament), Netanyahu has the support of 64 members -- all right-wing, including his Likud party supported by the ultra-orthodox Shas, United Torah Judaism, the far-right Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionist Party, and Noam.