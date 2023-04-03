Israel's cabinet approves establishment of national guard led by far-right minister

In a tweet, Opposition leader Yair Lapid accused Ben-Gvir of seeking "to turn his thug militia into a national guard, that will bring terror and violence everywhere in the country".



Ben-Gvir is one the most extreme Ministers in Netanyahu's far-right cabinet. Before entering politics, he was an ultranationalist activist who was convicted of supporting terrorism, incitement to racism and involvement in riots. The Minister is a resident of the hardline Jewish settlement in Hebron, located in the occupied West Bank.



Last week, Netanyahu announced that the overhaul of the country's judiciary would be suspended. To gain Ben-Gvir's support for the move, Netanyahu accepted Ben-Gvir's demand to set up a National Guard under the National Security Ministry.