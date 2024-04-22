Israel's military intelligence director resigns

The head of Israel's military intelligence, major-general Aharon Haliva, has resigned, the Israeli army announced on Monday. The army said Haliva wanted to fulfil his leadership responsibilities following the "events of October 7".

Militants from the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement and other groups reportedly killed more than 1,200 Israelis in their attack on 7 October last year, and abducted around 250, taking them to the Gaza Strip.

Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant agreed to the request for Haliva's resignation. According to military sources, he will also leave the army as soon as a successor is found. It was initially unclear exactly when this would be.