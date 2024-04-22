Israel's military intelligence director resigns
The Israeli army said Haliva wanted to fulfil his leadership responsibilities following the "events of October 7"
The head of Israel's military intelligence, major-general Aharon Haliva, has resigned, the Israeli army announced on Monday. The army said Haliva wanted to fulfil his leadership responsibilities following the "events of October 7".
Militants from the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement and other groups reportedly killed more than 1,200 Israelis in their attack on 7 October last year, and abducted around 250, taking them to the Gaza Strip.
Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant agreed to the request for Haliva's resignation. According to military sources, he will also leave the army as soon as a successor is found. It was initially unclear exactly when this would be.
In a letter, Haliva wrote that the intelligence department had failed to fulfil the task entrusted to it. Haliva said shortly afterwards that he bore responsibility for the mistakes that led to the Hamas attack. In order to clear up these mistakes, he also called for the establishment of a state committee of enquiry.
Israel responded to the attack with massive airstrikes and a ground offensive in the Gaza Strip. In view of the high number of civilian casualties — more than 33,000 according to Hamas health authorities — and the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza, Israel is being increasingly criticised internationally.
