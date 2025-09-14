Israel’s Qatar strike raises concerns in Turkey over possible escalation

An Israeli airstrike on a Hamas meeting in Qatar has heightened Turkish anxieties that Ankara could be the next target, officials and analysts warn.

Rear Admiral Zeki Akturk, a spokesman for Turkey’s Defence Ministry, said Thursday in Ankara that Israel’s actions in Qatar “may drag the entire region, including its own country, into disaster.” Israel and Turkey, once strong regional partners, have seen relations deteriorate sharply, particularly following the 7 October 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel and Turkey’s longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the Gaza war, likening his policies to Nazi atrocities, while Ankara has hosted Hamas officials, who Israel accuses of planning attacks and fundraising on Turkish soil. Erdogan maintains close ties with Qatar, which has mediated Gaza ceasefire talks, and is scheduled to attend a summit in Doha this weekend.

Experts warn the Qatar strike underscores Israel’s capacity to act with seeming impunity across the region. “Israel’s ability to conduct strikes, often bypassing regional air defences and international norms, sets a precedent that deeply worries Ankara,” said Serhat Suha Cubukcuoglu of Trends Research and Advisory. He added that Turkey views these actions as part of a broader Israeli strategy to establish a buffer of weakened or pacified states around it.