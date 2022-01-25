Istanbul airport cancels all flights as heavy snowstorm hits Turkey

Public employees were allowed to end their shifts at 3:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT), according to Yerlikaya.



The Istanbul Governor's Office said in a separate statement that due to the snowstorm, vehicles heading from the Thrace area in the northern part of the country to Istanbul would not be allowed to enter the city.



More than 7,400 municipal teams in Istanbul had been working around the clock to keep the roads open, according to Ekrem Imamoglu, Mayor of the city with a population of nearly 16 million.