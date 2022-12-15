Istanbul mayor sentenced to jail, debarred from holding office

He denies having insulted the council, saying his comment was in response to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu calling him "a fool" who criticizes Turkey.



In the trial that began on Wednesday morning, the court denied the request by Imamoglu's lawyers that Soylu be heard in court.

A second request for an extension was also denied.



According to party officials, CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu has ended his visit to Germany and is returning to Istanbul.