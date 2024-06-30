It looks like curtains for Rishi Sunak

A new dawn beckons the British Isles. 61-year-old Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer, Oxford educated, called to the bar from Middle Temple and a former Director of Public Prosecutions, seems to be almost a shoo-in as the next British prime minister, when the results are declared in a general election on 4 July.

Starting with a shambolic outdoor announcement of a general election, when he got drenched in the rain and the song ‘Things Can Only Get Better’ played by anti-government demonstrators on a loudspeaker drowned his speech, the incumbent Rishi Sunak’s fortunes have only appeared to plunge as the campaign unfolded.

Last week’s YouGov poll put the British public’s disapproval of Sunak’s government at 71 per cent and effectively predicted that Labour, now more centrist than centre-left, may win a record 100 seats more than the majority mark of 326 and the ruling right-wing Conservative party could plummet to its worst performance in a general election since it was founded in 1834.

Chiefly because the Conservatives have disintegrated since the British electorate chose to exit the European Union in 2016, in addition to proving themselves to be sleazy and incompetent. Also as a result of a new practically Far Right Reform party eating into the Conservative vote bank. Indeed, even if half of the forecast manifests itself, the Conservatives are bound to unceremoniously unseat Sunak as party leader, as has been their unforgiving historical practice.

It is not Sunak’s fault that he was pitchforked to the position of prime minister when neither he nor Britain was ready for it. Boris Johnson, who as prime minister won the election five years ago, had denuded the Conservatives of weighty leaders for disagreeing with his rash promises, undemocratic style of functioning and his incurable tendency to lie.