Italian man tests positive for monkeypox, Covid, HIV all at once: Report

He spent five days in Spain from June 16 to 20, during which he admitted to having unprotected sex with men. On July 2, the man tested positive for Covid-19, according to a case study report published in the Journal of Infection.



A rash started to develop on his left arm on the afternoon of the same day. The following day, small, painful vesicles surrounded by a rash appeared on his torso, lower limbs, face and glutes, the report said.



By July 5, the vesicles had further spread and evolved into pustules - small bumps on the skin -- at which point the man went to the emergency department at the San Marco University Hospital in Catania, Italy and was subsequently transferred to the Infectious Diseases unit. There, he was tested for monkeypox and subsequently returned a positive result.