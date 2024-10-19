Italian PM visits Lebanon to show solidarity amid Israeli attacks
King Abdullah II of Jordan discusses with Giorgia Meloni ways to de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has visited Lebanon to convey a message of support to the Lebanese people who are embroiled in the Hezbollah-Israeli conflict.
In a joint press conference after meeting with Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Friday, Meloni said her presence in Lebanon aims to express solidarity and closeness to civilians suffering from the consequences of the conflict, Xinhua news agency reported.
"Italy, like all international partners, has been calling for a 21-day ceasefire for weeks and months," she said, noting that "the Lebanese prime minister and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri have agreed to this proposal."
The Italian prime minister called for the full and immediate implementation of the UN Security Council Resolution 1701, urging all parties to ensure the safety and security of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) and enhance the capacity of the Lebanese army.
"The targeting of UNIFIL is unacceptable, and I call again for all parties to work to ensure the safety and security of these soldiers," she said.
Meloni also called for "supporting and strengthening Lebanese institutions," adding that "Lebanon is suffering, and the presence of functioning institutions is essential for Lebanon to be able to defend its interests."
For his part, Mikati urged Israel to fully commit to a ceasefire, respect international law, implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and cease any violations of Lebanese sovereignty.
He stressed the government's readiness "to strengthen the army's presence in the south to carry out its duties in full in cooperation with UNIFIL forces."
"Lebanon, which adheres to international legitimacy, rejects Israel's request from the UNIFIL to leave its positions and its attacks against peacekeepers which constitute a blatant violation of international legitimacy, and a blatant encroachment on the role of UNIFIL and its great mission in standing by Lebanon and the Lebanese," Mikati said.
He added that "the sovereignty of the Lebanese state over its territory is the solution to all existing problems," expressing his hope that "Italy will play an effective role in stopping the ongoing aggression against Lebanon and the Lebanese."
Meanwhile, King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed with Meloni ways to de-escalate the situation in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.
In a meeting in Jordan's port city of Aqaba on Friday, they stressed the need to intensify efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, protect civilians, and end people's suffering, reports Xinhua, quoting Jordan's state-run Petra news agency.
The king emphasised the importance of enhancing the response to the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, ensuring that relief and medical aid reach their intended destinations, and continuing to support the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in delivering its services.
He warned of ongoing attacks by extremist settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank and violations against Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, calling for a just and comprehensive peace based on the two-state solution.
The two leaders also discussed the need for continued coordination to enhance the effectiveness of the response to the Syrian refugee crisis.
For her part, the Italian prime minister expressed her appreciation for Jordan's humanitarian efforts in supporting the people of Gaza.
