Italy heads towards 7th round of ballots as talks between parties intensify

On Friday evening, the leaders of the country's three largest parties -- right-wing League's Matteo Salvini, and centre-left Democratic Party's Enrico Letta and Five Star Movement's Giuseppe Conte -- finally met in person.



They reportedly agreed on a list of five names -- Mario Draghi, current Prime Minister; Elisabetta Belloni, director general of The Department of Information Security (DIS); Pier Ferdinando Casini, former speaker of the lower house of Parliament; Giuliano Amato, vice president of the Constitutional Court; and Mattarella.



After the meeting, Letta confirmed the discussion between the two blocs was "ongoing".



"We have finally started talking to each other, and we (the centre-left) are ready to keep discussing until a solution is found," he said.



Salvini also confirmed the negotiation on common candidatures, adding that talks would be heading "towards a union of intent".



He also said that he was working in order to have "a skilled, female president".



The next vote is scheduled on Saturday morning, and Parliament will keep holding two rounds of ballots a day until an agreement is reached.



In Italy, the president plays largely a ceremonial role, but becomes crucial in case of major political crises, since he or she is tasked with solving major deadlocks between government and Parliament.