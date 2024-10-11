Italy lodges protests with Israel for 'targeting' UN troops in Lebanon

Italy has officially lodged a protest with Israel for "targeting" the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which hosts UNIFIL headquarters and two Italian bases.

On Thursday, defence minister Guido Crosetto contacted his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to complain, defining the events as "unacceptable to the Italian government". But the minister said none of the 1,068 Italian troops deployed with the mission were injured.

Early on Thursday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired on UNIFIL's positions, injuring two peacekeepers at the mission headquarters in Naqoura, according to a UNIFIL statement. Israeli soldiers also fired at a second UN position in southern Lebanon, hitting the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging a communication system, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNIFIL operates along the so-called Blue Line marking the separation between Israel and Lebanon, and currently counts some 10,000 peacekeepers contributed by 48 countries.