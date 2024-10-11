Italy lodges protests with Israel for 'targeting' UN troops in Lebanon
Italian defence minister Guido Crosetto contacted his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to lodge the complaint
Italy has officially lodged a protest with Israel for "targeting" the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), which hosts UNIFIL headquarters and two Italian bases.
On Thursday, defence minister Guido Crosetto contacted his Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant to complain, defining the events as "unacceptable to the Italian government". But the minister said none of the 1,068 Italian troops deployed with the mission were injured.
Early on Thursday, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) fired on UNIFIL's positions, injuring two peacekeepers at the mission headquarters in Naqoura, according to a UNIFIL statement. Israeli soldiers also fired at a second UN position in southern Lebanon, hitting the bunker where peacekeepers were sheltering, and damaging a communication system, Xinhua news agency reported.
UNIFIL operates along the so-called Blue Line marking the separation between Israel and Lebanon, and currently counts some 10,000 peacekeepers contributed by 48 countries.
In a phone conversation, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her solidarity with UNIFIL western sector commander, Italian general Stefano Messina, while Crosetto summoned the Israeli ambassador to lodge a formal protest, saying what was happening with the UNIFIL contingent "clearly contradicts international law and is in open violation of Resolution 1701".
Unanimously approved by the UN Security Council, Resolution 1701 put an end to the previous war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon in 2006 and strengthened the UNIFIL mission. The latest events came amid an escalation along the Blue Line.
Since 23 September, the Israeli army has been launching intensive airstrikes across Lebanon and also launched a "limited" ground operation. The total number of fatalities in Lebanon has exceeded 2,100, with over 10,000 individuals injured, according to Lebanese authorities.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines