Italy sees spike in new Covid cases, hospitalisations

The Ministry said that the virus' positivity rate -- the percentage of tests producing a positive result for infection with Covid-19, has been around 20 perc ent for four of the last five days. This is double the rate of around 10 per cent a month ago.



The total number of active cases in Italy topped 500,000 on Thursday, for the first time in a month.



The developments come just as the last of the health restrictions have been lifted.