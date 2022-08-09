Italy's election frontrunner says migrants should be blocked at sea

Giorgia Meloni, head of the Italian populist party leading the pre-election polls, has said that boats leaving the North African coast carrying migrants should be blocked at sea.

"The best solution to this problem is to prevent the departures and not the arrivals. A blockade of the departures would be more efficient," dpa news agency quoted Meloni, leader of the Fratelli d'Italia (Brothers of Italy) as saying in a radio interview on Monday.

According to current polling, Meloni's party enjoys support equivalent to that of the League, headed by right-wing populist Matteo Salvini, and Forza Italia of former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, taken together.