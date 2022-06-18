Italy's heatwave sparks emergencies, threatens agriculture

In Turin, however, the status is predicted to continue for several days and escalate into "red" on Sunday, the most severe status.



Temperatures in some parts of the north topped 40 degrees Celsius.



The agricultural association Agricotori Italiani said as much as half of the agricultural production in northern Italy was now at risk due to drought conditions.



It said the precipitation volume in these areas so far this year was only half of last year's volume, and estimated 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in damages.



According to Alberto Cirio, governor of the Piedmont region where Turin is located, the Po River, Italy's longest waterway crucial to agricultural irritation, is 72 per cent below its normal water level.

He said some parts of the region had not reported any rain for more than 110 days, a situation that was exacerbated by a lack of snowfall in the winter months.