Italy's oil imports from Russia quadruple since February: Reports

The developments are based around the ISAB oil refinery on the southern Italian island of Sicily, which is owned by Moscow-based Lukoil, Xinhua news agency reported.



Because of sanctions, ISAB is unable to obtain lines of credit for purchases from other crude oil producers, meaning the refinery must rely entirely on supplies from Lukoil, the reports added.



"It's paradoxical because the European Union wanted to penalise Russian energy imports but here they have actually been incentivised by the sanctions," said Alessandro Tripoli, General-Secretary for southern Sicily with the Federation for Energy, Fashion, Chemistry, and related workers, which is part of the CISL trade union.