It's a proxy war between Russia and the West but who gets to decide when the firing must stop?

Five Eyes”, the intelligence gathering structure of US and the UK along with Canada, Australia and New Zealand got it right. Who exactly spotted it, the American naval submarine commander I spoke to did not disclose; but one of them intercepted and deciphered secret Russian messages to accurately predict the imminent military intervention in Ukraine. But analysts believed Moscow, having recognised the two rebel regions in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk and after dispatching ‘peace-keeping forces’ there on February 21, would ease off. The 'special operations' by Putin, which commenced on February 24, were unexpected.

In 2014, Russia had annexed predominantly Russian-speaking Crimea to reverse a Soviet era reorganisation, which had allotted the peninsula to Ukraine. It was a bloodless take-over. The Ukrainian troops did not resist.

Strategically, it made a significant difference, as it restored Russian navy’s unhindered presence in the Black Sea. Putin has from the beginning construed the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation or NATO’s enlargement into eastern Europe to be a security threat. This expansion allowed NATO entry into Romania and Bulgaria, which occupy a long coastline along the Black Sea.