Jacinda Ardern resigns as New Zealand PM after 6 years in office

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday announced that she will step down next month after being in power for six years

At the party’s first caucus meeting of the year, Ardern said she “no longer had enough in the tank” to lead the nation. “It’s time,” she added.

Ardern, who became the youngest female head of government in the world when she was elected Prime Minister in 2017 at the age of 37, said that the six "challenging" years as PM had taken a toll on her, leading to burnout.

"This has been the most fulfilling experience of my life but it has also had its challenges. The decisions that have had to be made has been continual and they have been waiting. But I am not leaving because it was hard, I’m leaving because with such a privileged role comes responsibility – the responsibility to know when you are the right person to lead and also when you are not. I know what this job takes. And I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It’s that simple," she said addressing the media.

"It's one thing to lead your country through peace time, it's another to lead them through crises. These events have been taxing because of the weight, the sheer weight and continual nature of them. There's never really been a moment where it's ever felt like we were just governing," she continued. She emphasised that she was stepping down keeping in mind the nation's best interests.

Her term as prime minister will conclude no later than 7 February but she will continue as an MP until New Zealand's general election to be held on October 14 – which will determine her replacement.