Japan, Australia urge calm after Chinese J-15 fighter radar locks Japanese F-15s near Okinawa

Japan and Australia on Sunday urged restraint after Chinese military aircraft locked radar on Japanese fighter jets, a serious mid-air action that heightened tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. The incident occurred a month after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s remarks on Taiwan, which China had sharply criticised.

Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said Tokyo lodged a strong protest with Beijing, describing the radar lock as “extremely regrettable” and “dangerous”.

“We have demanded strict preventive measures,” he said. According to Japan’s Defence Ministry, a Chinese J-15 fighter took off from the aircraft carrier Liaoning near Okinawa on Saturday and “intermittently” locked its radar onto Japanese F-15 jets twice — for around three minutes in the late afternoon and about 30 minutes in the evening. Officials did not confirm whether the same J-15 was involved in both instances.

Japanese fighters had been scrambled to monitor Chinese aircraft conducting takeoff and landing drills in the Pacific. Defence officials cited by Kyodo News said the Japanese jets kept a safe distance, did not engage provocatively, and reported no breach of airspace or damage.

China’s response sharply contradicted Japan’s account.

Senior Colonel Wang Xuemeng, spokesperson for the Chinese Navy, said the exercises near Miyako island were pre-announced and accused Japanese aircraft of “harassment”.

In a statement posted on Sunday, he said, “We solemnly asked the Japanese side to immediately stop slandering and smearing, and strictly restrain its frontline actions,” adding that the Chinese Navy would take necessary measures to safeguard its security and interests.