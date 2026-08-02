Japan quake death toll climbs to 38 as Kumamoto battles widespread destruction
More than 9,400 residents have been displaced and are sheltering across 406 evacuation centres
A powerful earthquake that shook Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture has left a trail of devastation, with the death toll rising to 38 as rescue teams continue to search through damaged buildings and communities struggle with the aftermath.
The prefectural government confirmed the fatalities on Sunday, including several cases still under investigation to determine whether the deaths were directly linked to the magnitude 7.1 tremor that jolted the region.
The disaster’s impact was felt across the prefecture, where collapsed structures and damaged infrastructure turned rescue operations into a race against time. At a Nippon Paper factory in Yatsushiro City, where the quake brought down a towering smokestack, emergency crews pulled 10 people from the wreckage. Eight were later confirmed dead, while two others survived with injuries. A missing person was also discovered in the debris on Thursday, though officials have not yet revealed their condition.
At Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town, where a major explosion followed the earthquake, rescue workers recovered 12 people from the site. Seven were confirmed dead and five suffered injuries, while police and firefighters continued combing through the area for any remaining survivors.
The earthquake has forced thousands from their homes, with more than 9,400 residents now sheltering across 406 evacuation centres. Essential services have also been severely disrupted, with nearly 79,700 households left without running water and around 19,000 households still without electricity.
Officials warned that there is no clear timeline for restoring water supplies in several affected municipalities, while power companies are working to reconnect homes and businesses as repair crews navigate damaged areas.
Japan’s government has moved swiftly to coordinate relief efforts. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi convened a disaster response meeting, offering condolences to those who lost their lives and pledging urgent support for communities battered by the quake.
As rescue operations continue and the scale of the destruction becomes clearer, Kumamoto faces a long road to recovery, with families mourning their losses and emergency teams working around the clock to rebuild lives shattered by nature’s fury.
With IANS inputs