Japan quake death toll climbs to 38 as Kumamoto battles widespread destruction

A powerful earthquake that shook Japan’s Kumamoto Prefecture has left a trail of devastation, with the death toll rising to 38 as rescue teams continue to search through damaged buildings and communities struggle with the aftermath.

The prefectural government confirmed the fatalities on Sunday, including several cases still under investigation to determine whether the deaths were directly linked to the magnitude 7.1 tremor that jolted the region.

The disaster’s impact was felt across the prefecture, where collapsed structures and damaged infrastructure turned rescue operations into a race against time. At a Nippon Paper factory in Yatsushiro City, where the quake brought down a towering smokestack, emergency crews pulled 10 people from the wreckage. Eight were later confirmed dead, while two others survived with injuries. A missing person was also discovered in the debris on Thursday, though officials have not yet revealed their condition.

At Aeon Mall Kumamoto in Kashima Town, where a major explosion followed the earthquake, rescue workers recovered 12 people from the site. Seven were confirmed dead and five suffered injuries, while police and firefighters continued combing through the area for any remaining survivors.