Ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot at, suspect in custody
Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed bleeding and was in heart failure after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said on Friday
NHK says Abe was rushed to a hospital.
Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house.
According to the NHK, a gunshot was heard on site and Abe was seen bleeding
Meanwhile, the police confirmed that a man has been taken into custody.
Incidents of gun violence are rare in Japan, a country where handguns are banned.