Japan lowers legal age of adulthood

As for drinking alcohol, smoking and gambling in public, the legal age to participate will be kept at 20.



Japan lowering its legal age of adulthood marks the first since since 1876 when it was set.



The move to lower the legal age of adulthood is a direct response to Japan's rapidly aging and shrinking population, which as well as causing ballooning social welfare costs has led to a hollowing out of the country's workforce.



The Japanese government believes that by lowering the legal age of adulthood, 18 and 19-year-olds will be encouraged to start work and become part of the nation's labour force and help reverse the effects of the nation's hollowed out workforce and help revitalise a stagnant economy.