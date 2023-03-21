Japan PM Kishida's visit to Ukraine overshadows Xi's talks with Putin, upsets China

In Moscow, Xi and Putin held a "restricted session" of talks on the second day of the Chinese leader's three-day visit, following up on their four-hour talks on Monday. Xi said on Tuesday that he has invited Putin to travel to China for the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to be held this year.



While meeting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Xi said that the invitation was made in his informal meeting with Putin.



It fits the historical logic that Chinese leaders take Russia as a primary choice for their overseas visits, Xi said, referring to his visit, his first overseas trip after getting endorsed for an unprecedented third term as president and head of the military by the Chinese Parliament this month.



He said China and Russia are each other's biggest neighbours and comprehensive strategic partners of coordination, and that such a relationship has withstood the test of the world's profound changes.



Xi also called for continuous regular meetings between the Chinese premier and Russian prime minister, and invited Mishustin to visit China, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported.