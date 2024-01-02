Japan: Rescue operations underway after earthquake

The number of people who have died as a result of a series of strong earthquakes, with major ones measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale, hit central Japan and the surrounding areas to 24 as search operations continued for survivors, authorities said on Tuesday, 2 January.

On Monday, 1 January the earthquakes struck the Noto Peninsula in Ishikawa prefecture at a shallow depth, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has officially named it the 2024 Noto Peninsula Earthquake.

Since Monday, 1 January, Japan has been hit by at least 155 quakes.

A large-scale fire broke out around the famous tourist spot Wajima morning market, engulfing approximately 200 buildings.

The city also experienced building collapses, with 14 cases of people being buried.

As more damage reports and information about people trapped continued to come in regarding other municipalities, injuries were reported in Niigata, Toyama, Fukui, and Gifu prefectures due to collapsed or damaged buildings.

Calling the rescue of those impacted by the earthquakes a battle against time, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, 2 January said that the government has already dispatched a number of self-defense force troops to the impacted areas and will continue to provide assistance.

Meanwhile, all tsunami advisories in Japan have been removed, the JMA said in its latest update on Tuesday morning.

Following the temblors, a major tsunami warning was issued by the Agency for the Noto region, urging people to evacuate immediately.

Tsunami warnings were also in place for Niigata, Toyama, Ishikawa prefectures.