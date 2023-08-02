Japan: Typhoon Khanun lashes Okinawa

Typhoon Khanun battered Japan's southwest islands on Wednesday, knocking out power to hundred of thousands of people on the island of Okinawa and leaving at least one person dead.

Emergency officials said that a 90-year-old man was crushed by a collapsing garage and died of cardiac arrest, public broadcaster NHK reported.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) said described the slow-moving typhoon as "very strong," with maximum sustained wind speeds of 180 kilometers (112 miles) per hour.