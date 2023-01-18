Japan urged to delay discharge of contaminated Fukushima wastewater

The Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) on Wednesday urged Japan to delay its discharge of wastewater contaminated by the wrecked Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.



While speaking at a livestreamed seminar here on Wednesday, PIF Secretary General Henry Puna is backing the call from independent global experts who say they are not satisfied that the evidence provided so far is independent and verifiable, reports Xinhua news agency.



In the meantime, Puna said that the secretariat is still working closely with Japan and power company TEPCO on the issue.



"We're hoping to engage with them as soon as possible and the indications from Japan are that they are prepared to meet with us. It is absolutely important for the Pacific that Japan does not go ahead with the release," he said.