Japanese fighter jet disappears over Sea of Japan

A Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) F15 fighter jet disappeared during training over the Sea of Japan on Monday, the JASDF has said.



The jet lost radar contact after taking off from the Komatsu Air Base in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa, Xinhua news agency reported, citing the JASDF.



The fighter disappeared at on Monday evening when it was conducting training with a crew of two aboard over the Sea of Japan about 5 km west-northwest of the base, according to a Ministry of Defense source.