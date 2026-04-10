Vance heads to Iran talks as US scrambles to contain fallout from its own war

US vice-president J.D. Vance on Friday warned Tehran not to “play” the US as he departed for Pakistani capital Islamabad for talks aimed at ending the war with Iran — a conflict triggered by Washington and its ally Israel that now risks spiralling further out of control.

US President Donald Trump has tasked one of the more reluctant voices within his inner circle to negotiate a resolution to a war that began six weeks ago, even as the US president himself drew global alarm by threatening to wipe out Iran’s “whole civilisation”.

Vance, who has previously expressed scepticism about open-ended foreign military entanglements, is now leading mediated talks in the Pakistani capital, highlighting the extent to which Washington is seeking a diplomatic exit after helping escalate the confrontation.

Boarding Air Force Two, Vance struck an outwardly conciliatory tone while warning Tehran against testing US intentions. “We're looking forward to the negotiation. I think it's gonna be positive. We'll, of course, see,” he said.

“If the Iranians are willing to negotiate in good faith, we're certainly willing to extend the open hand,” he added, before cautioning that “if they're gonna try and play us, then they're gonna find that the negotiating team is not that receptive”.

The visit comes as a tenuous ceasefire appears close to collapse, underscoring the risks of a confrontation that has already rattled global energy markets and heightened fears of wider regional instability.