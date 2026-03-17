Epstein urged media mogul Zuckerman to cede control over finances, files reveal
Justice Department documents suggest late financier raised concerns about billionaire’s mental capacity and influence over personal affairs
Newly released documents from the United States Department of Justice reveal that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein urged media and property magnate Mortimer Zuckerman to relinquish control of his financial affairs, citing concerns about his cognitive health.
Al Jazeera reported that the correspondence, dating from 2015, suggests Epstein warned the 88-year-old businessman that his mental condition had deteriorated to a “potentially dangerous” level. In emails sent after a meeting that included Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, Epstein advised Zuckerman to consider entering into a guardianship or conservatorship arrangement.
According to the documents, Epstein claimed that Zuckerman himself had sought his assistance, though he indicated the businessman might not recall doing so. He urged him to appoint trusted individuals, including family members, to oversee his financial and personal affairs, warning of further decline.
Zuckerman appeared receptive to the suggestion at the time, thanking Epstein and requesting recommendations for legal counsel experienced in such matters. It remains unclear, however, whether he ultimately acted on the advice.
The files also suggest Epstein communicated with Zuckerman’s nephew, Eric Gertler, encouraging oversight of key assets, including investments and property. Gertler currently serves as executive chairman of US News & World Report, which is owned by Zuckerman.
The revelations shed further light on the relationship between Epstein and Zuckerman, which spanned business dealings and personal interactions over several years. The two had previously collaborated on media ventures and investments, including an unsuccessful attempt to acquire New York Magazine and backing for a short-lived publication relaunch.
Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, had long maintained connections with influential figures across business and media. The newly disclosed material suggests he positioned himself not only as a business associate but also as a confidant with insight into Zuckerman’s private affairs.
Zuckerman stepped down as chairman of Boston Properties in 2016, though no health-related reasons were publicly cited at the time. He retained an honorary role at the company he co-founded.
Representatives for Zuckerman’s organisations have not publicly commented on the disclosures, which are part of a broader release of investigative material relating to Epstein’s activities and associations.