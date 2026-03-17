Epstein urged media mogul Zuckerman to cede control over finances, files reveal

Newly released documents from the United States Department of Justice reveal that disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein urged media and property magnate Mortimer Zuckerman to relinquish control of his financial affairs, citing concerns about his cognitive health.

Al Jazeera reported that the correspondence, dating from 2015, suggests Epstein warned the 88-year-old businessman that his mental condition had deteriorated to a “potentially dangerous” level. In emails sent after a meeting that included Norwegian diplomat Terje Rod-Larsen, Epstein advised Zuckerman to consider entering into a guardianship or conservatorship arrangement.

According to the documents, Epstein claimed that Zuckerman himself had sought his assistance, though he indicated the businessman might not recall doing so. He urged him to appoint trusted individuals, including family members, to oversee his financial and personal affairs, warning of further decline.

Zuckerman appeared receptive to the suggestion at the time, thanking Epstein and requesting recommendations for legal counsel experienced in such matters. It remains unclear, however, whether he ultimately acted on the advice.