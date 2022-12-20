Jeremy Clarkson backtracks after slamming Meghan Markle in 'The Sun'

English broadcaster Jeremy Clarkson has issued a statement following his inflammatory comments about Meghan Markle.



Jeremy had made the remarks about the Duchess of Sussex in a column for the UK tabloid 'The Sun'. The 'Clarkson's Farm' presenter shared a statement on social media, saying he is "horrified to have caused so much hurt," reports 'Variety'.



"Oh dear. I've rather put my foot in it," a contrite Clarkson tweeted. "In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in 'Game of Thrones' and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I'm horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future."



According to 'Variety', in Clarkson's December 16 column, titled 'One day, Harold the glove puppet will tell the truth about A Woman Talking B******ks,' the former 'Top Gear' presenter wrote of Markle: "I hate her. Not like I hate (Scottish National Party leader) Nicola Sturgeon or (British serial killer) Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level."