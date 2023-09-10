Jimmy Fallon's staffers speak out in support, after 'toxic workplace' report

Talk show host Jimmy Fallon's character was called into question after several employees filed a report, stating that 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' star was creating a toxic workplace. Since then, several people from his crew have come out to his defence, calling him a man of great character.

Jimmy was accused in the report of creating ‘a toxic workplace environment’ due to his many mood swings, which gave people panic attacks as they feared either getting a pay cut, loud scolding or even getting fired at a moment’s notice.

Some of the producers, have since then called the report ‘bogus’, and have praise Jimmy as a “supportive” and “collaborative” leader who makes many of them feel like ‘family’, according to Page Six.

“From the day I walked in, I felt as if everybody was very energised and excited about creating a very positive workplace, especially Jimmy, and I work closely with him”, a staffer who’s been working with Jimmy for two years said.