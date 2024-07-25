Joe Biden says he's passing the torch to 'unite the nation'

US President Joe Biden has said his decision to step aside from the 2024 presidential race and endorse Kamala Harris as the Democratic Presidential nominee was an act aimed at unifying the nation and passing “the torch to a new generation.”

The prime-time speech marked the first time Biden had spoken directly to the American people on-camera since his announcement three days ago that he was stepping away from the campaign trail.

“I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That's the best way to unite our nation. I there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there's also a time and a place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices, and that time and place is now,” an emotional Biden said in the rare Oval Office address on Wednesday.

Biden, 81, said he revered the President's Office but he loved his country more.

"It's been the honour of my life to serve as president but in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think it's more important than any title," he said.

"I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, my vision for America's future all merited a second term," Biden said.

"But nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy. That includes personal ambition, so I've decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation."