Joint probe underway after Pelosi's husband assaulted during home break-in

A joint investigation is underway to look into an attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband during a home break-in.

In a statement on Friday night, the US Capitol Police said that they are assisting the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the San Francisco Police with the joint investigation into the incident that took place earlier in the day, reports Xinhua news agency.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was "violently assaulted" by an individual who broke into their home in San Francisco, according to Nancy Pelosi's spokesperson Drew Hammill.