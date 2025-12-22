Jordan confirms air force role in US-led strikes on IS targets in Syria

Jordan on Saturday confirmed that its air force participated in US-led military strikes against IS (Islamic State) group targets in Syria, launched in retaliation for the killing of three US citizens earlier this month.

In a statement, the Jordanian military said its air force took part in “precise airstrikes” targeting several IS positions in southern Syria. Jordan is part of the global coalition against IS, which comprises about 90 countries and which Syria has recently joined.

The confirmation came a day after the United States carried out strikes on multiple sites across Syria following a 13 December attack near Palmyra, in which two US soldiers and a US civilian interpreter were killed. Three other US troops were wounded in the incident.

US Central Command (Centcom) said its forces struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria using fighter jets, attack helicopters and artillery, with support from Jordanian fighter aircraft. The US military did not disclose casualty figures.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR), a UK-based war monitor, reported that at least five people were killed in the strikes, including the leader and members of an IS cell. The claims could not be independently verified.