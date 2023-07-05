Judge blocks US officials from contacting social media firms

A US federal judge on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction that blocks key agencies and officials from President Joe Biden's administration from communicating with social media platforms.

US District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisana is yet to make a final ruling on a lawsuit brought by the attorneys general of Louisiana and Missouri in 2022.

They alleged the US government went too far in encouraging social media companies to address posts that contributed to either vaccine hesitancy during the COVID-19 pandemic or upend elections.

In doing so, they argued the US government may have run afoul of the Free Speech Clause of the Constitution's First Amendment.