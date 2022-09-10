Judge dismisses Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton

A US judge has dismissed former President Donald Trump's lawsuit against Hillary Clinton, his rival during the 2016 presidential election.

On Thursday night, the judge said the suit was not an effort to seek "redress for any legal harm", but was instead an attempt to use the court to air political grievances, reports Xinhua news agency.

Judge Donald Middlebrooks, at the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, said Trump "is seeking to flaunt a two-hundred-page political manifesto outlining his grievances against those that have opposed him".